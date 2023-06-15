DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Open Text by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,914 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Open Text by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Trading Up 0.1 %

OTEX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,626. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.61%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.