DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. 328,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

