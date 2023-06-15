DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.24. 62,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.43. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.