DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Up 62.0 %

DHCAW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 24,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,838. DHC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DHC Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

