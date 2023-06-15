Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Trading Up 0.4%

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
Difference Capital Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49.
About Difference Capital Financial
Difference Capital Financial Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in debt and equity growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in early-stage, expansion stage, seed capital, convertible debentures, later stage, and post IPO stage investments. It focuses its investments on private growth companies, in the non-resource sector.
