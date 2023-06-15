Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN stock remained flat at $3.60 on Thursday. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.