Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $26.64

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.64, but opened at $25.75. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 12,722,705 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.