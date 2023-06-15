Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

TSLS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 594,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,226. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

