district0x Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market cap of $26.00 million and $325,742.82 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

