Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.11. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

