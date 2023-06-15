Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.11.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

