Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 60.7% in May

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.