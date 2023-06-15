Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 4,801 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,744,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,386,214.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $70,885.04.

On Monday, June 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 1,905 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,346.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $60,180.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,904 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $115,161.28.

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $79,875.30.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Donegal Group



Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

