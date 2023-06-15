Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,691,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,226.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,700 shares of company stock worth $729,421. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.