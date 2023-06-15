Douglas S. Howard Acquires 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director Douglas S. Howard acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $21,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,158.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 2.8 %

PEBK opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,808 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

