Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Down 28.4% in May

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

