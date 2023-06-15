Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 135.9% from the May 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

DPG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,659. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

