Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director James H. Shelton Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $496,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DUOL traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.43. 576,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.94 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.