DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 1,619,665 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1,232.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619,665 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.59% of MGIC Investment worth $22,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.34 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

