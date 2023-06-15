DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 33,201 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,868,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $5,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

HCA stock opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $296.89. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

