DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 45,865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOW opened at $214.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

