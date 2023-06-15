DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,008,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.32% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of BJ opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

