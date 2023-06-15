DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $19.44 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.