DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $35.39 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,230 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.35% of Darling Ingredients worth $35,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NYSE DAR opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

