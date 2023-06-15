DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $42.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.36% of Pool worth $42,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $345.40 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

