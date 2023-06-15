DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

