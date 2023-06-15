DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kroger were worth $33,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Trading Up 0.7 %

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of KR opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.