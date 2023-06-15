DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,460 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $27,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of IFF opened at $78.23 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

