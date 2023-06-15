DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 4,374 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $164.18 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.