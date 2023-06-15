DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 8,937 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Insider Activity

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

WPM stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $983.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,223.90. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.