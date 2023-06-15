EAC (EAC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.81

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $347,700.41 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115852 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

