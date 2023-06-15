eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. eCash has a market cap of $385.50 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,599.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00409497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00098861 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,415,917,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

