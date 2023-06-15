Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $60,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Trading Down 1.1 %

EDAP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 175,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,955. The stock has a market cap of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $15.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.57 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.