Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 4.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. 104,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 167,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $556.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,437 shares of company stock valued at $101,789 over the last ninety days. 31.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

