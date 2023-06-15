El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $353.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at El Pollo Loco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,606.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.