Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.33. 153,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

