Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $436.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.54. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.