Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $731,745.63 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.93. 2,284,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $430.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $456.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

