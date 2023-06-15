Elliot S. Davis Sells 7,039 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATI stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.19.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

