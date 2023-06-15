Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 915,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

