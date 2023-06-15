Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 301.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on EERGF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.83) to GBX 1,530 ($19.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $13.85 on Thursday. Energean has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

