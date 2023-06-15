Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

