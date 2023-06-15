Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
