Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.