Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

