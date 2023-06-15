Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 241,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 168,473 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $42.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

