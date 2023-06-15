EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. American Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 18,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 359,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,620,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 11,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG stock opened at $110.61 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

