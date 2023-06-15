Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 14,397,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,753,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

