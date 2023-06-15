Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 56,217 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

