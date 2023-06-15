Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.02 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 260,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.