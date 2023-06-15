Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.32. 402,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,546. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

